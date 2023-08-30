Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Upcoming socialite Shakilla has taken to her Instagram stories to celebrate after Brown Mauzo announced his breakup with Vera Sidika.

Shakilla said it is the happiest day in her life and trolled Vera Sidika for being dumped by Brown Mauzo, whom she referred to as a beach boy husband.

However, Shakilla thinks the breakup is just clout and speculates that Vera might be planning to release another song.

She hopes Vera has changed her producer since her last song wasn’t well-received.

Vera Sidika and Shakilla recently re-ignited their never-ending beef.

They threw jabs at each other on Instagram a few days ago, leaving fans stunned.

Check out her posts.

