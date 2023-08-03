Thursday, August 3, 2023 – Former Roots Party presidential running mate, Justina Wamae, has urged supporters of President William Ruto to prepare for a handshake.

Speaking on Wednesday, Wamae said it is time the leaders have a handshake for the sake of ordinary Kenyans who have continued to bear the brunt of the turmoil being witnessed in the country.

She noted that ordinary Kenyans need an ample environment to continue surviving and looking for their daily bread without interruptions.

She further alleged that it was time for President William Ruto to accept the ‘nusu mkate’ government as it had happened under late President Mwai Kibaki, a process which he (Ruto) pushed to make happen.

Ruto was the leader of Odinga’s negotiation team in a peace deal brokered by chief mediator late Kofi Annan after the 2007 post-election violence.

“Yote Tisa, the Ruto team must have an open mind towards a handshake, mkate nusu, and everything in between,” she said.

“Reason being in 2007, Ruto pushed Raila to get nusu mkate in Kibaki’s administration.

“It’s time for payback; Raila to get mkate nusu in Ruto’s administration,” she added.

