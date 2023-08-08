Tuesday, August 8, 2023 – In a surprise move, controversial Political Analyst and former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisor, Mutahi Ngunyi, has also defected to President William Ruto.  

In a tweet on Monday evening, Ngunyi claimed that he had misjudged President Ruto, urging Kenyans to give him time to deliver.  

“I have defected to William Ruto. I misjudged him using the Dynasty lens.

“However, if the facts change, you must change your mind and only a fool does not change his mind.

“I started Project hustler nation and now I must complete it,” Ngunyi tweeted. 

“President Ruto too has problems but give him a chance,” he added.

The political analyst has been an avid supporter of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and in the run-up to the August polls, he backed Azimio candidate Raila Odinga. 

Uhuru was rooting for Odinga in the August 2022 polls. who was defeated by his then-deputy Ruto.  

Mutahi Ngunyi was among the political analysts who were rooting for the Azimio coalition. 

