Friday, August 18, 2023 – Nominated United Democratic Alliance(UDA) Senator, Gloria Orwoba, has set the record straight over allegations of sleeping with her staff during foreign trips.

In a report that has been shared by a reliable source of information, it has been reported that Orwoba has been offering sex to her parliamentary staff who travel with her abroad.

However, speaking on Friday, Orwoba denied the allegations and said it was total lies.

”I am not sleeping with staff members or slipping kickbacks under doors for fancy trips and perks,” Orwoba stated.

The allegations of Orwoba having sex with her staff come a week after the Senate Powers and Privileges Committee suspended her for six months over what it termed as gross misconduct.

During this period, the senator will not be allowed to access the precincts of Parliament.

She will also be barred from local and foreign travel, which MPs bank on for extra coins outside their normal pay.

The Kenyan DAILY POST