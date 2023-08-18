Friday August 18, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now says the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is seeking support from the Communist Party of China (CPC) in building and strengthening its structures for an ideology-centered political party.

Speaking while hosting Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Zhou Pingjian at the Karen Residence, Gachagua said parties established on firm ideologies contribute to socio-economic stability of a country.

“The United Democratic Alliance is the younger brother of CPC, but it is the party of the future.

“We want to develop it like CPC. Work with us in creating structures and building the capacity of our staff,” said Gachagua.

The second in command noted that most political parties in Kenya have died after general elections but the UDA party has to be founded on an ideology that will outlive the current administration.

Gachagua noted the transfer of skills and good practices on running and managing political parties for posterity guarantees development resulting from a commitment to the ideology.

“It cannot be a party for elections only. We must make UDA to be around for 100 years.

“Our Ideology is Bottom-up Economic Transformation.

“Training some of our staff will enable them to come back and transfer the knowledge to others,” Gachagua added.

Ambassador Pingjian on his part said the Government of China is ready to support the UDA party because a stable Kenya is good for both countries.

“China and Kenya have enjoyed strategic partnership for 60 years.

“We have confidence in the leadership of President William Ruto.

“We see a lot of potential in further cooperation.

“We are ready to facilitate party-to-party exchanges,” he said.

