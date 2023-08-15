Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni could be seeking to mend fences between President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta, going by the recent development.

This is after the two fell out bitterly with Uhuru, having supported Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential bid and Ruto out to seek revenge.

On Sunday, Museveni met President Ruto for talks at the State House, in Entebbe.

Ruto also confirmed he met his Ugandan counterpart with talks between the two centering on security and trade.

The meeting between the two Heads of State comes barely a week after the Ugandan President met Kenyatta at the same venue.

Museveni explained he met Uhuru in his capacity as the facilitator of peace in Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The meeting comes amid frosty relations between Ruto and Uhuru.

Ruto has consistently accused Uhuru of funding the recent anti-government protests that left scores dead, several others injured, and properties worth millions of shillings destroyed.

Uhuru has on the other hand accused the Ruto administration of watching on as his family property is destroyed.

He also recently hit out at Ruto’s government for harassing his immediate family.

This comes after unknown people, who are still at large, attacked the expansive Kenyatta family farm, destroyed property, and stole sheep.

Besides, he also withdrew Mama Ngina’s security detail and also attempted to withdraw guns held by Uhuru’s son Jomo.

The separate meetings between Mr. Museveni, Mr. Kenyatta, and Mr. Ruto also come at a time the Kenyan government has stopped issuing licenses to Brookside Diaries, a company associated with the Kenyatta family, to export milk products to Kenya from Uganda.

If Ruto and Uhuru’s handshake goes through, it will be the beginning of the end of Raila’s political career.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.