Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament Kanini Kega may be regretting abandoning Raila Odinga’s Azimio.

This is after begged Raila to consider him in the Azimio negotiation team.

In a statement yesterday, Kega demanded the inclusion of the Jubilee party in the ceasefire talks between President William Ruto and Raila.

Kega stated that he will move to court should the demand not be met.

While justifying his demands, Kega explained that Jubilee is one of the largest parties in the country which should have a seat at the table in the talks being led by Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

“If the Jubilee party will not be represented in the dialogue talks, then we meet in court!

“For your information, Jubilee is the third largest party in Kenya,” he stated.

Even as Kega made the demands, it is instructive to note that embattled Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni is currently leading Azimio’s technical team which was put together to give technical advice to the main team and set the agenda for the talks.

However, the Jubilee Party faction led by Kega and former Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege has been left out of the talks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.