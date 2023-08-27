Sunday, August 27, 2023 – Self-acclaimed life coach, Solomon Buchi, has asked why black men are ‘unkind’ to black women in relationships.

In a post shared on social media, Buchi said he has observed that black men become domesticated after marrying a white woman but refused to do the same when they were with a black woman.

He wrote;

“An African man will marry a fellow black woman and be traditional as if he’s an ancestor. They’ll swear that it’s a woman’s work to cook, clean and take care of the baby. Until they marry a white woman, everything changes. They will cook, push the baby’s stroller in public places, clean the house as hell. They’ll take it a notch by opening a family Tiktok account: “This is how I cook when my American wife is tired”

“Teaching my British wife how to cook Egusi” etc. Now, all that traditional expectations don’t matter again. A traditional odogwu has turned to vegetable right before our eyes.

Is it that Black men are intentionally unkind to Black women? Because why do we treat white wives better than black wives?”