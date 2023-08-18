Friday, August 18, 2023 – On Tuesday, detectives from the Anti-Narcotic Drugs Unit raided the infamous Kwa Mathee drug den in Ngara and seized sacks of bhang and Ksh 13.4 million in cash.

It now emerges that the early morning raid was conducted following a rift between senior police officers and their juniors at Parklands police station over how to share protection money.

One of the junior cops felt sidelined and used an informant to alert DCI headquarters through the toll-free whistleblower line.

The Ksh 13.4 million recovered from the drug den was to be delivered in cash to the woman’s business associates.

It was supposed to be escorted by armed plainclothes police officers.

“The Sh 13.4 million was to be delivered in cash to the woman’s business associates.

“They are powerful people in government.

“She is just the face of the business,” a source revealed.

The money comprised her entire collection for two months.

The raid by detectives from DCI headquarters caught officers at Parklands police station off-guard.

According to the area residents, Nancy Kizungu alias Mathe Wa Ngara’s life is mysterious.

She enjoys police protection and no one knows about her private life.

No one dares to speak about her illegal business although it is known that she is a drug dealer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.