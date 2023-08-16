Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki is yet to reinstate the security details of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and several other Azimio leaders.

In a statement tabled on the floor of the House, Senate Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi) sought the intervention of the Senate’s National Security and Defence Committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the withdrawal of the personnel.

Madzayo wanted the committee to come up with proper measures to bar the ministry from taking such actions in the future.

“The committee should recommend immediate measures to further prevent security detail attached to leaders and MPs from being withdrawn,” the Kilifi senator said.

The Interior Ministry and the National Police Service recalled officers attached to the opposition chiefs and MPs over their street protests against the government.

However, Kindiki remained non-committal on when the security detail of Azimio leaders will be reinstated.

According to Kindiki, Azimio leaders organized and engaged in illegal demonstrations which put their security details in direct conflict with the other law enforcement officers.

“As a result, their security details were withdrawn since they were escorting these leaders in violation of the law and in the unlawful demonstrations,” said Prof Kindiki.

Azimio leaders Raila Odinga, Martha Karua, Eugene Wamalwa, governors, senators, and MPs are among the opposition politicians whose bodyguards were withdrawn.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.