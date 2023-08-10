Thursday, August 10, 2023 – Inter Miami has terminated goalkeeper Nick Marsman’s contract just weeks after he suggested the club was not prepared to sign Lionel Messi.

Messi’s arrival in South Florida has brought nothing but joy to the MLS. While the World Cup winner has already proved himself with seven goals in just four games, Marsman initially wasn’t convinced Miami’s signing of the Argentine was justified.

Back in June, the shot-stopper suggested that David Beckham’s club wasn’t equipped to acquire a player of Messi’s quality.

‘I personally think that this club is not ready for Messi’s arrival,’ Marsman told ESPN.

‘We have a temporary stadium, people can just walk on the pitch, there are no gates. ‘We also leave for the stadium without security. I think they aren’t ready. But I hope he comes.’

Just weeks after his comments, Inter Miami ripped up the 32-year-old’s contract and bought him out of his deal. In MLS, clubs are only allowed to terminate a player’s contract once during a season.

The Dutchman joined Miami partway through the 2021 season after two years with Feyenoord in the Eredivisie.

He made 29 appearances for the club but failed to make it into the starting XI, playing backup to Drake Callender since he stepped up from Inter Miami II in November 2021.