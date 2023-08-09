Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – A bizarre incident in Thika where the decomposing remains of an 82-year-old granny were discovered, approximately nine months after her death, has shocked the nation.

The deceased, Leah Njeri Githuka, had been living alone, and her son, who works in the aviation industry, had been sending her monthly upkeep.

Njeri, a retired teacher, is said to have been a loner, who rarely interacted with her neighbours.

Her granddaughter shared a video after accessing the house and suspected foul play.

Some of the household items were missing and the house was in a mess, an indication that there was a struggle.

Was the deceased granny murdered?

