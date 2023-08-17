Thursday, August 17, 2023 – Police have launched investigations after a prominent businessman who operates a wholesale shop in Ngurubani town in Mwea was accosted by thugs and shot dead.

Francis Mwangi Gachui, 50, was shot three times, 50 metres from his homestead after closing his business.

He was driving his saloon car with his wife and two of his workers when the thugs struck.

Mwea-east Sub-County police commander James Mutua confirmed the incident and said the businessman died while being rushed to the hospital.

According to one of the area residents, they responded to the gunshots, and before the businessman died, he told them that one of the killers was in a police uniform.

“We responded to the gunshots, but before he died, he told us they were two people, one of them was in a police uniform,” Samuel Kiama told the press.

Residents described Mwangi as a very good person.

It is suspected that he was killed because of business rivalry.

“We suspect it is a business rivalry because they stole nothing and this is the second incident as the first incident they stole money in his wholesale shop at Ngurubani. ‘ Kiama added.

The body of the businessman was moved to the Kerugoya Hospital Mortuary.

