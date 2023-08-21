Monday, August 21, 2023 – A trader based in Thika’s Kiandutu slums was hijacked by armed thugs in Witeithie near Athena Bridge while in the company of his son, and his car stolen.

The ruthless thugs reportedly bundled them into their car, a Toyota Probox, and drove them to Kabati in Murang’a where they abandoned them in the bushes.

The robbers stole his car, 27 gas cylinders, 2 bags of rice, and 2 mobile phones.

They also stole the little money that they had.

A watchman who was patrolling the area found them tied with ropes in the bush and alerted cops from a nearby police station.

Police have launched investigations into the robbery incident.

