Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – A little-known pastor, who runs a dingy church in Nairobi’s Eastlands area, is the talk of social media after he was filmed pulling stunts to brainwash his gullible followers.

In the video, the preacher is seen commanding the holy spirit to enter into a congregant’s chest.

“Ingia kwa chest,” he commands and the congregant falls and starts speaking in tongues after allegedly being overpowered by the holy spirit.

He then calls another member of the congregation to witness the alleged miracle.

“Kuja usikie vile anaguruma kwa chest,” the pastor is heard saying in the video.

As soon as the congregant steps forward, the pastor commands the holy spirit to also enter through his chest.

The video has sparked reactions, with most people saying that the miracle was staged.

