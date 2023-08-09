Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Influencer, Andrew Tate today insisted that he has ‘done nothing wrong’ and claims authorities have ‘no substantial evidence’ against him following his release from house arrest over sex trafficking charges.

Tate, 36, spoke outside his home in Bucharest, Romania, telling reporters he would be ‘absolutely exonerated’ over the charges brought against him of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women.

The comment came just hours after he and his brother, Tristan, 35, won an appeal to be able to leave their home after months under house arrest inside but will have to stay in the country.

Andrew said:

‘Everybody who was pushing these lies and reporting things on repeat without any substantial evidence are going to have to analyse within themselves why they decide to try and destroy people’s lives purely for views.

The self-professed misogynist continued:

‘I’ve done nothing wrong, God knows I’ve done nothing wrong, in my heart I know I’ve done nothing wrong. I think the people at home with a functioning brain understand we’ve done nothing wrong.’

Prosecutors alleged last month that as many as seven female victims had been brought to Romania where they were intimidated, surveilled, and forced to take part in pornography. One defendant raped an alleged victim twice in March last year according to a statement by Romanian prosecutors.

Victims are afforded automatic anonymity as alleged victims of sexual violence. One British woman, referred to as Sophie to protect her identity, claimed Andrew slapped and strangled her to the point of passing out ‘during rough sex’.

Following their release from house arrest, Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian women are now under judicial control, a lighter restrictive measure.

A judge now has 60 days to review evidence in the case files before it goes to trial, which may itself take several years.

In an exclusive statement to MailOnline, a spokesman for Andrew and Tristan Tate said: ‘The authorities are yet to decide on the frequency of the control checks with the Romanian police.

‘We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the Romanian judicial system for their fair consideration.

‘This positive outcome gives us confidence that more favourable developments are on the horizon and the truth is beginning to prevail. We also want to thank all the supporters who have shown great resilience and patience during this time.’

Their appearance at the Court of Appeal in Bucharest came after the influencer was formally charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women in June. Tristan and two Romanian women were charged with human trafficking.

The four will not be able to leave Romania or travel to some parts of the country but can leave home and travel within Bucharest and Ilfov.

The release is subject to judicial controls for 60 days.