Tuesday, August 8, 2023 – A man has exposed his cheating wife after finding out that she has been having an extra-marital affair with their neighbour.

He snooped through his wife’s phone and found chats between her and the neighbour.

The shameless woman has been visiting the neighbour’s house when her husband is not around to dish out the forbidden fruit.

In the chats, the cheating wife is seen telling the neighbour to wait for the baby to sleep so that she can go to his house.

The chats come at a time when infidelity among married Kenyan couples is on the rise.

A study conducted by a research company recently revealed that at least two marriages out of every three marriages in the country have witnessed a case of cheating within the last year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.