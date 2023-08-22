Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – 33-year-old South African virgin, Zukiswa Joyi, has revealed she will soon be getting married to a great faithful man of God.

The gospel artist who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Monday, August 21, 2023, also said she is not a feminist.

“Ohk, Just to be clear nje. I’m not a feminist, I will never be one, I believe in God’s order of relationships /Marriage (the husband loving his wife like Christ loves the church, and the wife submitting to her husband as unto the Lord) , I love men, I’m getting married to one great, faithful man of God soon futhi.

But you my friends need to relax and catch some humor, it doesn’t decrease your Anointing, believe me.”

The Durban University graduate had vowed to keep speaking about her virginity until she gives it to her lawfully wedded husband.