Thursday, August 10, 2023 – Big Brother All Stars former housemate, Princess, says she is dating a billionaire and couldn’t have been fighting with other housemates on national TV.

Princess is the first housemate to be evicted from the reality show.

She left the house on Sunday, August 6, after the jury unanimously voted for her to leave the house.

In an Instagram live with her followers, Princess said she fighting over food or a man is not her thing.

‘I don’t know how I would come to TV and start fighting over what? over food or over man? Like, I am freaking dating a billionaire. I can’t do that. I am sorry” she said

Watch the video below