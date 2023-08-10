Thursday, August 10, 2023 – Big Brother All Stars former housemate, Princess, says she is dating a billionaire and couldn’t have been fighting with other housemates on national TV.
Princess is the first housemate to be evicted from the reality show.
She left the house on Sunday, August 6, after the jury unanimously voted for her to leave the house.
In an Instagram live with her followers, Princess said she fighting over food or a man is not her thing.
‘I don’t know how I would come to TV and start fighting over what? over food or over man? Like, I am freaking dating a billionaire. I can’t do that. I am sorry” she said
Watch the video below
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>