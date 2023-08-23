Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, recently raised an alarm over the number of brothels in Kilimani, Lavington and Kileleshwa and other leafy suburbs of Nairobi, which are disguised as spas and massage parlors.

He further revealed that some senior Government officials frequent these brothels to quench their sexual thirst.It is now emerging that Illusion spa located along Rhapta Road is a brothel disguised as a spa.

Hot ladies employed at the spa offer extra-services to clients.It is a brothel being fronted as a spa.

This was revealed by a Twitter user, who claimed that Westlands is full of brothels that are fronted as spas.

“If you are not conversant, this is one of the brothels MCA Alai was talking about. Westlands is worse,” he posted.

