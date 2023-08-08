Tuesday, August 8, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has dismissed claims by the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome that Azimio hired dead bodies from morgues to pose as victims of police brutality during anti-government protests.

Speaking at the Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka Command Centre in Karen, Raila said the victims that have been buried had bullet wounds on them and their death certificates indicated their cause of death.

“It is disappointing to see a statement from the Inspector General of Police Mr. Koome saying that we hired dead bodies to accuse police of brutality.

I don’t know which world he lives, because the bodies we are burying have bullet wounds on them and death certificates confirming the cause of death,” Raila stated.

According to Raila, the goons who were masquerading as police officers during the anti-government protests killed the victims.

He vowed to do whatever it takes to ensure the victims get justice even if it is to take President William Ruto to the ICC.

“IG Koome while addressing the media earlier claimed that Azimio politicians hired dead bodies to taint the image of police officers.

“We have seen in the recent past senior members of the society going to mortuaries, hiring dead bodies, and then telling the media that these people were killed by police officers.

“How low can some of our leaders sink?” Koome posed.

However, the Police IG maintained that the police will protect the lives and property of Kenyans and make sure the country is safe, adding that the propaganda from the opposition will not discourage them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST