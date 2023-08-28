Monday, August 28, 2023 – National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has dared Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to go back to the streets if the bipartisan talks fail.

This is after Raila threatened to mobilize his troops to hold anti-government protests should the talks collapse.

Speaking at a church service in Bungoma County, Ichung’wah warned Raila against coercing the government to agree to his terms.

“It is sad. Yesterday I heard him (Raila) threatening the people of Kenya with blackmail.

“I want to tell my friend’ Raila Odinga, please don’t blackmail the people of Kenya with chaos,” he remarked.

“If you have a predetermined outcome of what you want out of the talks, things will not work out like that, my brother.

“If you want to go back to protests, go back tomorrow, and you will meet with those tasked to deal with demonstrations,” Ichung’wah, who also doubles as Kikuyu MP, added.

He emphasized that the talks were geared toward eliminating chaos in the country, which resulted in economic deterioration.

According to Ichung’wah, the dialogue was meant to benefit Kenyans and not a few individuals seeking government positions through the backdoor.

“We made it clear from day one we shall not engage in an environment of blackmail,” he warned and emphasised that the cost of living, advocated for by the opposition, will not feature in the bipartisan talks as the government already set up measures to address it.

As per the Majority Leader, the energy the opposition currently invested in demonstrations should instead be channeled to farming, the key to reducing the cost of living.

Other than the cost of living, the opposition wants the reconstruction of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the opening of IEBC servers to be discussed.

The government side proposed the embedment of the office of the Prime Minister and the creation of the official office of the opposition leader.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.