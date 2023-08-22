Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – OAP and reality TV star, Tacha and media personality, Monalisa Stephen, clashed on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the latter on a TV show, said Big Brother made Tacha who she is today.

While speaking on a programme, Monalisa said;

‘Without BBN, she probably be twerking her ass for some change. They made her. So it’s okay for you to regard that. It is the truth. BBN made Tacha”

Tacha saw the interview and immediate responded, slamming Monalisa for sharing such an opinion.

‘If you run as much as you run you mouth you would have been in better shape!!

Why didn’t they make Ella?? If you don’t stfu.

How many times do I have to say HOW GRATEFUL I AM FOR THE PLATFORM!! Oh no, I’m suppose to resume at their office and clean desks and tables daily!! You’ll forever be dum*b!! i PUT IN WORK.”

Responding to Tacha’s clapback, Monalisa tackled the OAP for bodyshaming her. She posted a video of herself dancing and applying perfume on her body and wrote;

‘@Symply_Tacha you get mind body shame me o . You that without BBN you’re a Nobody! I am self made!!! But that’s something you can’t ever relate to all thanks to port harcourt n Lagos Boys . Astalavi Give demmm”