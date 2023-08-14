Monday, August 14, 2023 – President William Ruto has secured a game-changing deal for Kenyan drivers.

While speaking in Mozambique, Ruto announced that Kenyan Driving Licence holders can now drive in Mozambique freely after securing a deal with President Filipe Nyusi.

The President indicated that the deal was mutual, with the same to be extended to Mozambique license holders in Kenya.

The two Heads of State expect the deal to boost trade and tourism in both countries.

“It is now the responsibility of the ambassador to ensure that the deals become a reality because we have negotiated and agreed.

“I want to persuade the business people here to look beyond our two countries and explore opportunities in the continent,” he stated.

The new deal offers relief to Kenyans who wish to travel to the country bordering South Africa for road trips, tours, and work.

Ruto also divulged that they agreed to remove more trade barriers to actualise the African free trade, which was pursued by the African Union (AU).

“There is no longer just a Mozambican or Kenyan market because countries are now integrated with the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA),” Ruto added.

On his part, President Nyusi called on more Kenyan investors to visit the country to exploit opportunities in agro-processing and horticulture, among others.

Nyusi added that they were also improving their infrastructure to attract more investors into the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.