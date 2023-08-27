Sunday, August 27, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi warned politicians allied to Raila Odinga’s Azimio who skipped President William Ruto’s Western Kenya tour, that they were under the government’s radar.

Speaking at the launch of Mulukhoba Fish Landing Site in Port Victoria Busia County, Mudavadi cautioned the Azimio politicians that their grievances and pleas would not be addressed should they seek to engage the current administration.

He wondered why the local leaders failed to honour invites, yet Ruto has continuously shown a willingness to work with politicians across all divides.

“Ukisusia lako halipo (If you decline to attend, your portion is unavailable).

“Mr. President, some people have been blaming you and your government for excluding them.

“They have constantly claimed that your administration lacks inclusivity.”

“However, from Nyanza (our neighbours), we can see that you appointed Francis Ogola as the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Eliud Owalo as CS for ICT, and Raymond Omollo as Principal Secretary (PS) for Interior and more leaders who were appointed as chairs of boards,” Mudavadi explained.

He added that Ruto appointed Humphrey Mulongo Wattanga as the new Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner Genera; for 3 years, effective August 22.

Wattanga, he stated, hails from Western Kenya, underscoring Ruto’s promise to spread his appointments across the country.

Mudavadi also emphasised that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) nominee, Renson Mulele Ingonga, is a Kakamega County native.

Ruto was also praised for appointing Andrew Mukite Musangi, the late tycoon Chris Kirubi’s son-in-law, as the chair of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Board of Directors.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.