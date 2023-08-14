Monday, August 14, 2023 – President William Ruto’s personal aide, Farouk Kibet, has put Teachers who indulge in alcohol on notice.

While attending an event at a school in Uasin Gishu County, Farouk called for the formulation and enactment of a law barring teachers who consume alcohol from government jobs.

He attributed the necessity of the proposed law to the crucial role teachers play as role models for students, affirming that teachers have a cardinal responsibility to ensure they are never under the influence within school environments.

He specifically instructed National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah to take the necessary steps to formulate and pass the relevant legislation.

“Those seeking employment as teachers, let the first thing checked during the interview is whether they consume alcohol or not,” Kibet affirmed.

Farouk asserted that the primary reason for students being in school is to get an education, which is often disrupted by instructors indulging in occasional drinks.

At the same time, Kibet warned parents to be wary of local leaders who he said have been engaging in the deceitful act of exploiting parents.

He elaborated that these leaders often pose for photos alongside him and other influential politicians.

Armed with these photos, the fraudsters go ahead to fleece vulnerable parents of substantial sums, promising to facilitate job connections for their children.

Kibet further urged students not to be married underage, revealing that it was a problem affecting the region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST