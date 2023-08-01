Tuesday, August 1, 2023 – The government has fully digitalized 5,084 services, the Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has announced.

Addressing the press yesterday, CS Owalo announced that by yesterday, the Ministry had identified 9,362 Government services, covering 179 MCDAs for digitalization.

“The Ministry has fully digitalized 5,084 services and another 2,555 services are partially digitalized.

When the Ministry took over the e-citizen platform, only 350 services had been on-boarded.”

“The digitalization priority sectoral areas are Health, Lands, Kenya Revenue Authority, Transport, Education, Border Control, Citizen Services, and Cabinet,” CS Owalo stated.

The ICT CS also disclosed that the government had established and operationalized 174 digital hubs as the government targets 1,450 digital hubs for equipping the youth with digital skills in a five-year period.

In addition, the Government has installed 421 free public Wi-Fi hotspots as of July 31st as it equips the youth with digital skills through the Ajira and Jitume programs.

At the same time, CS Owalo reiterated that the government is not fighting the media and urged the fourth estate to remain objective in its duties.

“The media needs to remain objective in the interest of the public.

“Continue exercising your rightful mandate as we continue with ours of serving Kenyans, we both must have the interest of Kenyans in our endeavours.

“We also believe that the media has its own self-regulation mechanisms and should continue its mandate and operate within the law,” CS Owalo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.