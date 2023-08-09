Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, has listed three things he will tell Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka during the bipartisan talks at the Bomas of Kenya.

Speaking on Wednesday, August 9 in Naromoru, Nyeri County, Ichung’wah said he will tell Kalonzo that there will be no chaotic demonstrations in the country henceforth, and there will be no handshake with the Opposition.

The National Assembly Majority Leader also noted that he will tell Kalonzo that the cost of living is President William Ruto’s responsibility.

“I am going to Bomas to tell Kalonzo Musyoka three things, there will be no chaotic demos in Kenya, handshake, and matters of cost of living is President Ruto’s responsibility,” Ichung’wah stated.

Ichungwah‘s remarks come a day after he told the opposition that the Kenya Kwanza team would not be intimidated through threats and blackmail.

“We are ready to engage with you on the basis of mutual respect.

“Not with threats, not with blackmail.

“You must not blackmail us so that if we don’t do what you want, you will go back to the streets.

“If you want to go back you are free you will deal with the people you will meet there,” Ichung’wah stated.

