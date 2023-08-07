Monday, August 7, 2023 – Leader of the Majority in Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, has revealed the venue of the bipartisan talks between Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

Speaking in Nyeri on Monday, Ichung’wah, who is the head of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance team, revealed he had a conversation with former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, who is the head of the Azimio team and they agreed on the modality of the talks and the venue.

He said to avoid wasting taxpayers’ money, they agreed to hold talks at the Bomas of Kenya as opposed to the Serena Hotel, which the Azimio side had selected.

“Na Rais nimeongea na former vice president na tumekubaliana tutapatana Wednesday saa Tano na nusu pale Bomas na hakuna chai na hakuna allowances pia, tutaongea hizo agendas tano wakileta zao tutasikiza lakini cost of living hiyo si kazi ya kuongea,” Ichung’wah stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST