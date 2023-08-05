Saturday, August 5, 2023 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has confirmed receipt of an invite from Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, requesting him for the first meeting of bipartisan talks.

Kalonzo asked the Kenya Kwanza team to turn up on Monday at 11 am at Serena Hotel for the commencement of their talks.

“We have taken this step because we believe time is of the essence.

“While a lot of hard work will be needed to resolve the issues at hand, we believe a speedy start and a time-bound programme is necessary to put the nation at ease.”

In a rejoinder, Ichung’wah in a tweet, said he had received the invite but appeared to downplay the talks will happen on the said date.

The Majority Leader said they will meet over a cup of tea to deliberate on the time they will meet and the venue.

“Received Kalonzo Musyoka. As Agreed, we will consult over a cup of tea to find a mutually agreeable date, time, and Venue,” he said.

In his letter to Ichung’wah, Kalonzo listed five issues Azimio felt should be addressed.

They include the cost of living, audit of the 2022 Presidential Election Results, restructuring and reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and related matters, measures to prevent interference with political parties, and outstanding constitutional matters – governance issues, adequate checks and balances and the question of boundaries delimitation.

Ichung’wah while announcing the Kenya Kwanza team had also listed the five issues they will deliberate on.

“They are the reconstitution of the IEBC Commission, implementation of two-thirds gender rule, entrenchment of Constituency Development Fund and the establishment, entrenchment of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, and embedment of the Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST