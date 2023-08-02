Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has stated that the looming talks between Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio One Kenya Alliance will not include the issues of the ‘handshake’ commonly known locally as ‘Nusu Mkate’ government.

In a statement on Wednesday after the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government unveiled the names of 5 members that will engage with Azimio during the talks, Ichung’wah said they will discuss all the issues but not the issue of the handshake between Raila and Ruto.

Ichung’wah said they will discuss the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), implementation of 2/3 gender rule, entrenchment of Constituency Development Fund(CDF), Establishment and entrenchment of Office of the Opposition Leader and embedment of the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

The Kikuyu MP concluded by saying, “As agreed, there shall be no discussion of whatever nature on matters of the handshake or ‘Nusu Mkate’

The Kenyan DAILY POST