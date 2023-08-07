Monday, August 7, 2023 – International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan may regret visiting Kenya at the time former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has lodged a complaint against President William Ruto at The Hague-based court.

This is after Embakasi East MP Babu Owino asked Khan to consider appointing other prosecutors to investigate acts of police brutality during protests against Ruto’s government.

In a video shared on his social media, Babu Owino said Khan has no capacity to investigate the matter due to his relationship with President William Ruto, having represented him in ICC after the 2007 post-election violence.

“Karim Khan you are not the best person to investigate matters in Kenya because of conflict of interest…. some time back when President William Ruto was in ICC you represented him therefore what do we expect as Kenyans if you are the person going to investigate crimes against humanity?

“This amounts to professional misconduct.

“I would advise you to appoint other prosecutors to come to Kenya to investigate this matter,” said Babu.

The ODM MP went on to say the opposition has sufficient evidence on police brutality adding that President Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome should be taken to ICC.

“You don’t have to go far we have already provided you with sufficient evidence and we have told you those who tortured and murdered our people.

“If you are serious about this matter as you leave Kenya, make sure you do not leave the challenges facing Kenyans.

“Carry President Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to ICC,” Babu added.

His remarks come after Khan declined to answer if he had received any letter from the Kenyan opposition against the government.

The ICC Chief Prosecutor landed in the country on Friday to receive an Honorary Doctor of Law (Honoris Causa) from Mount Kenya University.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.