Saturday, August 12, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has broken his silence on the visit of ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan to Kenya last week.

Speaking during a funeral service of victims of police brutality in Siaya yesterday, Raila claimed that Khan was hosted at State House by President William Ruto before being given a helicopter to go and receive an honorary degree at Mount Kenya University.

The opposition leader pointed out that it was not right for the ICC prosecutor to visit Kenya, adding that ICC should remain true to its mandate of defending the rights of the people.

“The prosecutor for ICC was here treated by Mr. Ruto at State House, given a chopper to go and receive an honorary degree for fighting for human rights, he was received by another agent of Mr Ruto.

“We have said this is not right ICC should remain true to its mandate by protecting and defending the rights of innocent people all over the world,” said Raila.

The Azimio leader’s remarks come even after Khan recused himself from all Kenyan cases that are before the ICC.

“The prosecutor was in Kenya in a private capacity to receive an honorary degree.

“Please note that pursuant to Article 42.7 of the Rome Statute, Mr Karim A. A Khan KC in his capacity as the prosecutor of the ICC has recused himself from all Kenyan cases,” a local daily quoted Khan’s office as having said so.

Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua on Sunday last week raised concern about Khan’s visit to the country due to his relationship with President Ruto.

Similar concerns were also raised by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, who asked Khan to consider appointing other prosecutors to investigate acts of police brutality during the anti-government demonstrations in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.