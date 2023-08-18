Friday, August 18, 2023 – International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan is now on the verge of losing his job after his visit to Kenya where he met with President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

This is after Azimio Leader Raila Odinga wrote to The Hague-based court, accusing Khan of going to bed with the ‘enemy’.

Raila, through his Lawyer Paul Mwangi, has written to the Head of the Independent Oversight Mechanism at the International Criminal Court, accusing Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan of gross misconduct.

In the six-page document, Raila alleged that Khan neglected his official responsibilities and engaged the government under the disguise of attending a graduation ceremony in Kenya.

He outlined four main charges upon which he demanded Khan be investigated and dismissed.

These were a fragrant breach of ICC ethical standards, conflict of interest, lack of transparency and undermining the court.

According to Raila, Khan’s August 4 visit to Kenya, where he was bestowed an Honorary degree from Mt. Kenya University, was a convoluted way of linking up with alleged friends in the government which Azimio la Umoja accused of committing atrocities against protesters.

He further noted that Khan also engendered victims’ feelings of despair and helplessness compounded by the fact that Kenya has an international reputation for promoting and practicing impunity.

The former Prime Minister is also accusing Khan of violating the Staff Rules of the International Criminal Court, which compels officials of the ICC from accepting any honour, decoration, favour, gift or remuneration from any Government or non-governmental source.

Raila further explained that apart from being extremely averse to being granted any honours, decorations, favours, or gifts, Khan deliberately violated his oath of office.

