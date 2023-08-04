Friday, August 4, 2023 – International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor, Karim Khan, has arrived in the country days after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga wrote to The Hague-based court asking the court to open investigations on the police brutality meted out on Azimio demonstrations during anti-government protests.

Khan was welcomed into the country on Thursday by Mount Kenya University founder, Dr. Simon Gicharu.

Khan is set to be awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Laws by the university.

The ICC prosecutor does not hold a doctorate, he enrolled for a doctorate at Wolfson College, Oxford University but did not complete the course.

MKU said it conferred Khan with the honorary Doctorate of Laws in recognition of his broad contributions to the rule of law and international justice.

“This conferment is in recognition of the following: Seasoned International Criminal Law and Human Rights Lawyer, Service in the Fight Against Terrorism, and Research and Publications,” wrote the university on its website.

