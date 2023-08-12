Saturday, August 12, 2023 – Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has revealed that Victor Osimhen will not be sold this summer even if their valuation of €200m is met.

De Laurentiis made this known during his conversation with the Napoli Ultras in a retreat before the team’s training in Abruzzo on Wednesday, August 9.

It comes after De Laurentiis turned down a lucrative €130m bid from Saudi Arabia side Al-Hilal for the Super Eagles striker, who is now negotiating a new contract extension.

“I’m not selling Osimhen even for €200m,”De Laurentiis was quoted as saying according to Calcio Napoli.

“And he is not leaving.”

Osimhen finished as the league’s top scorer with an impressive 26 goals in just 32 appearances last season.

He also won the prestigious Golden Boot award, making him the first African player to claim this accolade in the league’s history.