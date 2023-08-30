Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has reacted to a court verdict on Tuesday that acquitted him in a case where he was charged in relation to the shooting of Felix Orinda, popularly known as Dj Evolve.

Addressing the press after the court’s ruling, a seemingly elated Babu Owino termed the judgment by Trial Magistrate Bernard Ochoi an ‘act of God’ as he thanked the people in his life for standing with him.

“I want to thank my wife, and family members for the great support they accorded me during this trial…I also want to thank DJ Evolve, Felix Odhiambo Orida for being my friend, trusting in our friendship, and always being there for me,” he said.

“This judgment has gone the way the almighty God wanted it to go. That is how God wanted it to go. The day I will be victorious is the day I will see DJ Evolve walk and stand by my side.”

The outspoken MP acknowledged the role of the victim, DJ Evolve, in ensuring that he was freed as he committed to supporting him throughout his recovery.

Babu went further to state that he would even go to the extent of seeking medical specialists in India in a bid to ascertain DJ Evolve’s recovery, three years after he was shot in a Nairobi club.

“I want to assure DJ Evolve and members of the public that I will walk by DJ Evolve’s side and will be there for him, in fact am planning to take him to India for further checkup and am praying to God to grant Felix both the physical and spiritual strength to ensure he walks in the near future,” he said.

Judge Bernard Ochoi acquitted the MP of charges of misusing a firearm, ruling that the prosecution failed to adduce enough evidence against the lawmaker.

