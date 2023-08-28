Monday, August 28, 2023 – Thirdway Alliance Party leader Ekuru Aukot has threatened to move to court to block President William Ruto’s attempt to create the Office of the Opposition Leader.

According to Aukot, the creation of such an office is a violation of the constitution hence he will not hesitate to move to court to block such an attempt.

The Thirdway Alliance leader further chided Ruto for having a penchant for violating the 2010 constitution which he opposed.

“I won’t be surprised. After all, President William Ruto opposed our CoK 2010 but continues to repeat its benefits.

“So, he will expediently violate to create such unnecessary offices.

“Tutakutane kotini. We must protect this,” he said while reacting to a tweet castigating Ruto’s plan to create the office of the opposition leader.

Speaking during a church service in Bungoma yesterday, Ruto expressed support for the creation of the Office of the Opposition Leader which is fully funded by the public.

“If they want the office of the leader of the opposition, I am ready so that the government of Kenya funds that so that they can issue statements from morning to evening to criticise the government,” he said.

“I have no problem with that because when he says I have not done something, and it is true, I will correct it.” The statement has been perceived as a move seeking to create a position for ODM leader Raila Odinga.

