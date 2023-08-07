Monday, August 7, 2023 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has insisted that he doesn’t recognize William Ruto as the President despite being announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as the winner of last year’s presidential election.

In an interview with one of the local dailies over the weekend, Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, emphasized that his acceptance of Ruto’s presidency hinges on the transparency and veracity of the data stored within IEBC servers, shedding light on the outcome of the fiercely contested 2022 elections.

Kalonzo said once IEBC servers are opened and an audit is conducted, he will recognize the winner as the President of Kenya.

“The opposition has not yet officially recognised Ruto as the democratically elected President of our nation.

“Our position is contingent upon the satisfaction of our demand for the opening of the IEBC servers, which we believe contain the unvarnished truth regarding the victor of the hotly debated 2022 polls,” Kalonzo said.

