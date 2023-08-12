Saturday, August 12, 2023 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai has joined Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders in boycotting next week’s Devolution conference in Eldoret that will be opened by President William Ruto.

In a social media post on Saturday, Alai who was elected on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket, said he will not attend the conference because former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has not been invited.

Alai said Raila Odinga, who is the father of devolution in Kenya, has not been invited and this is the reason he will not attend the conference.

“Baba Raila Odinga is the father of devolution.

“You might not support him but there is no proper devolution conference without Baba Raila Odinga.

“Omiyo, I am not attending Devolution Conference 2023 unless we are honest and invite Raila to also share with us his thoughts on devolution 13 years later,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

Alai‘s sentiments come a day after Azimio governors also said they will boycott the conference until the government reinstates Raila Odinga‘s security.

