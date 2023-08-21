Monday, August 21, 2023 – The decision by President William Ruto to send the Kenyan police to help quell the aggressive gang in Haiti has unsettled the gang leaders.

Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Cherizier, the leader of the G9 Family and Allies gang alliance, warned that his troops would not stand by and watch the foreign mission led by Kenya’s Deputy Inspector General Noor Gabow, allegedly terrorize its citizens.

Barbecue has promised to fight Ruto’s government should his team, led by Gabow, engage in human rights abuses.

He argued that previous peacekeepers sent to the nation, which has a population of 11 million people, committed abuses, including assault and engineering the outbreak of cholera.

“We will fight against them until our last breath.

“It will be a fight of the Haitian people to save the dignity of our country,” the gang leader stated.

Ironically, the United Nations and other security stakeholders have accused Barbecue of various criminal activities contributing to insecurity and instability in Haiti, especially in Port-au-Prince, the capital city of the Caribbean nation.

With Kenyan police set to arrive in the country, all eyes will be on Deputy Inspector General Noor Gabow, who is expected to help local law enforcement deal with the uprising of the ruthless gang.

Other than aiding Haitian authorities in repulsing the gang, which has taken control of the North American country’s capital of Port-au-Prince, Gabow will also seek to curb its influence in the nearby suburbs.

The gang’s grip on the nation has forced thousands of its citizens to flee their homes in search of a better life in peaceful and calmer neighbourhoods.

The deterioration in governance traces back to July 2021, shortly after the assassination of then-President Jovenel Moïse.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.