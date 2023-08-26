Saturday, August 26, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to forget about joining the Kenya Kwanza government through the back door.

Speaking during the burial of Mau Mau veteran Brigadier John Kiboko in Nyandarua yesterday, the visibly agitated Gachagua told Raila Odinga to his face to stop manipulating President William Ruto with his so-called bipartisan talks in order to join the government, saying that will not happen as long as he is still alive and Deputy President.

Nonetheless, he allowed Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah to continue with the talks.

“The talks are fine. Ichung’wah and Kalonzo should talk, but we will not allow you to join our government because you will mess us up,” Gachagua warned Raila.

At the same time, Gachagua publicly cautioned Raila that the government would not allow him to return to the streets to wreak havoc in the disguise of carrying out protests.

“We will not allow you to go back to protests that have led to destruction of property and loss of lives across the country.

“Somebody whom a black snake has bitten should run away even when they see a black pot.

“It’s only good that I tell you in your face that we fear you.”

“We fear you because you found when we were happy with our son, then made him turn against us.

“Uhuru Kenyatta loved us until both you had a handshake.

“Uhuru was my best buddy, but things changed when he collaborated with you,” Gachagua warned.

