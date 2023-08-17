Thursday, August 17, 2023 – Coast-based musician Brown Mauzo has hinted that all is not well after posting a cryptic message on his Instagram account.
The 36-year-old singer posted a photo of himself accompanied by a message, revealing he had much to share, but was afraid he might cause more harm than good.
“If I tell the sorrows in my heart, it will burn my tongue.
“If I keep it in my heart, I’m afraid it will burn me from the inside.
“But if I let out, I fear it will burn the whole world.
“I cannot let it out, so I let my sorrows stay inside,” he said.
The post comes at a time when Vera Sidika is reported to have gone back to the streets.
She is currently eating life with a big spoon in Dubai, where she used to frequent to meet rich men when she was one of the most sought-after socialites in East Africa.
It is alleged that Mauzo and Vera Sidika have parted ways and they are just co-parenting.
Below is a screenshot of his cryptic post that left fans speculating.
