Monday, August 7, 2023 – President William Ruto has said he will follow in the footsteps of late former President Mwai Kibaki in reviving the economy and ensuring every Kenyan has money in his pocket.

In an interview with a host of vernacular stations from the Mt Kenya region on Sunday, Ruto said he has already copied an economic blueprint of the former President by ensuring he raises taxes to save the country from debt.

He said the taxes will be used to increase the country’s revenue that would otherwise have been sourced from borrowing.

“We have a teacher who has taught us this work.

“When President Mwai Kibaki was sworn in as the president, we used to collect taxes worth 200 billion as a country.

“He said we should pay taxes. He pushed us to a point that when he left the office after 10 years, we had moved from Sh200 billion to Sh1 Trillion,” Ruto said.

“Now, do you think I would go astray and not follow in his footsteps where he taught us that a country is built on taxes and not debts?”

Ruto said he instructed the Chairman of the National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee, Ndindi Njoro, that any budget that includes debt should not be taken to Parliament.

“We removed debts of about half a trillion in the budget,” Ruto said.

“We agreed that we must build this country on a solid foundation.

“Not on the foundation of debt. We are building our country on the solid foundation of our economy, built around the taxes we raise.” President Ruto exuded confidence that his policies will be beneficial in the coming years.

