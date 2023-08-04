Friday, August 4, 2023 – President William Ruto has fired a warning shot at Azimio governors for using money allocated to counties to fund anti-government protests.

Speaking in Machakos County yesterday, Ruto told governors he will not allow them to use taxpayers’ money for the demos.

“When we give you county funds don’t use it to plan violent protests, please, that is not right, that is not why counties were formed. “You want to use taxpayers’ money to buy stones so that Kenyans can fight?

“No that cannot happen,” Ruto said.

The Head of State urged county governments to support his government and work together for Kenyans.

“I am asking you, my fellow leaders, that we respect each other, we are all employed by Kenyans.

“We are not special, let’s work for the people,” Ruto stated.

The President at the same time insisted he will not allow violence to be used to divide and destroy the country.

He noted that his government will mobilize resources to secure the lives and properties of Kenyans.

“We will not compete in violence in Kenya. That one I have said won’t happen while I am the president let’s agree on that,” he added.

“Whatever it takes, I shall do it. My government shall mobilize resources to secure the lives of Kenyans, their properties, and businesses to make sure Kenya is firmly in the foundation of a peaceful nation.”

His remarks come days after the Azimio coalition agreed to resume talks with the government.

The two coalitions have unveiled five members each who will negotiate and address the country’s problems.

The Kenyan DAILY POST