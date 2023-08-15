Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – In an expected turn of events, President William Ruto has reinstated the fuel subsidy programme which he vehemently opposed during his presidential campaigns and after being elected president.

Ruto reinstated fuel subsidy, through The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) yesterday despite having scrapped it on September 15, 2022.

In its review of this month’s pump prices, the authority noted that the Petroleum Development Fund was reinstated to cushion Kenyans from higher fuel costs.

EPRA further explained that the increased landing costs of fuel also necessitated the return of the subsidies which Ruto campaigned against and even accused the previous regime of misusing the funds to benefit select oil marketers.

As per EPRA’s calculations, the cost of Super Petrol was to hit Ksh202.01 without the subsidy programme – a difference of Ksh7.33 from the current prices.

Conversely, Kerosene was to increase by Ksh5.74 while Diesel was projected to shoot up by Ksh3.59.

The authority added that the reintroduced Petroleum Development Fund will thus be used to compensate importers of the commodity at Ksh7.33, Ksh3.59 and Ksh 5.74 per litre of petrol, diesel & kerosene, respectively.

With the subsidy in place, the government ensured that fuel costs for the period starting August 15 to September 14 remained unchanged.

Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will retail at Ksh194.68, Ksh179.67, and Ksh169.48, respectively.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration initiated the subsidy programme to moderate pump prices, which also influence the prices of essential commodities such as foodstuffs. Kenya, under Uhuru, spent an average of Ksh7.65 billion monthly to subsidize diesel, super, and kerosene.

His successor, President William Ruto, was one of the most prominent critics of the subsidy programme, which he described as unstainable. Ruto expressed concern that few individuals were benefitting from the programme at the expense of the taxpayers who had to foot the bill for the importers.

The latest move now proves Ruto had no clue what Uhuru was doing when he was his deputy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST