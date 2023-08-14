Monday, August 14, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga never funded me to sabotage President William Ruto.

This was revealed by Roots Party Leader George Wajackoyah, who refuted the allegations made by political scientist Mutahi Ngunyi, suggesting that he was sponsored by Azimio to scuttle Ruto’s 2022 State House bid.

Ngunyi, a political analyst, controversially claimed that Azimio provided funding to Wajackoyah’s party to coincide the launch of its manifesto with Kenya Kwanza’s, with the intention of diminishing the latter’s momentum.

However, in a strongly-worded statement, Wajackoyah revealed that his party had unwittingly become entangled in the situation.

He accused Ngunyi of exploiting his party for personal political gain, possibly to secure a role within Ruto’s government.

“The remarks are baseless, unfounded and serve to insult our party,” the statement read in part.

Taking a swipe at Ngunyi, Wajackoyah made a pointed remark, highlighting that he didn’t find his success through token gestures, unlike the political analyst.

“We refuse to be used as an entry narrative in unholy political matrimony,” Wajackoyah warned Ngunyi, who was previously allied to Uhuru Kenyatta but has since pledged loyalty to Ruto.

Undeterred, the ex-presidential hopeful reaffirmed his commitment to collaborating with similarly inclined minds to usher in a period of economic liberation for Kenya.

While not a member of Azimio, Wajackoyah has aligned himself with ODM Leader Raila Odinga in Opposition.

During the interview, Ngunyi insinuated that Wajackoyah’s allegiance to Raila might be due to substantial financial support provided by Azimio for his presidential campaigns.

