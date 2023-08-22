Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – The ex-wife of renowned vernacular presenter Benson Gathungu alias Mzee Kiengei has opened up about her painful divorce.

Talking to Pastor Troy Njoroge in a candid interview, Keziah revealed that she was still married to Kiengei when he fell in love with Joyceline Ngaru and eventually married her.

According to Keziah, she was forced to walk out of her marriage with Kiengei because it was not her wish to be in a polygamous marriage.

“I went through a hard time after I divorced.

“I used to cry daily,” she revealed.

Keziah had to put on a brave face when she was reading the news at Kameme TV but deep down, she was going through a lot.

At times, she would break down before going on air.

She was also hosting a gospel show on Kameme, where she used to inspire fans.

Despite her situation, she had to encourage herself for the sake of her job.

Listen to her speak.

