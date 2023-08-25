Friday, August 25, 2023 – President William Ruto has once again said he will not engage in politics of ‘handshake’ with opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking in Nyandarua County as he launched several government projects on Thursday, Ruto said that the opposition had approached him with demands for a handshake.

However, he refused, stating that Kenyans had completed their job in August of the previous year, and therefore, they could not engage in discussions with anyone regarding last year’s poll.

The President, in a thinly veiled attack on Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders, stated that certain individuals are still nagging the government with talks to create jobs for themselves.

“So is it after the election that we start planning for the leaders again?

“Didn’t you plan everything?

“Some guys are going around saying they want us to talk so that work can be found…half a loaf, I don’t know what.

“Do you want us to continue with this half-loaf business?

“I told those people to go away completely.

“The work of the leaders was finished last year on the ninth of August.

“The only work left is for these hustlers,” the President said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST