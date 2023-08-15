Tuesday, 15 August 2023 – Renowned investigative journalist John Allan Namu has expressed deep regret over taking a loan to finance his lavish wedding.

Namu got married to Makena Ngondi in 2010 in a posh wedding attended by friends and family.

He took a loan of Ksh 1.5 million to finance the wedding.

He disclosed that the wedding was attended by 632 guests.

“I had 632 people attend my wedding and I spent Sh1.5 million.

“It was a fantastic wedding for the people who attended it, but in the back of my mind, I was like, how am I going to pay for all of this?” Namu said.

The aftermath of the extravagant wedding was a financial struggle, particularly the unsecured loan taken to cover the wedding expenses.

“It took me time to pay that loan, it was the most painful loan that I have ever paid,” he confessed.

He believes that the substantial sum spent on the wedding could have been allocated differently for greater financial stability.

“One of the biggest regrets that I have is caving to that pressure.

“That amount of money would have done so much for us,” he said.

Namu has been advising young couples not to bow to pressure when planning their weddings.

“Every time I meet a young couple who want to get married, I tell them not to cave into that pressure.

“That anger from your parents will fade,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.